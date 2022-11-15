Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,613 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.