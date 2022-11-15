William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $11.74 Million in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 818,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,370,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 152,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,068,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 196,605 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Insider Activity at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,546,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,622,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,239,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,355,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,546,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,622,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,414 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,988. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading

