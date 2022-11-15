William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 341,425 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341,425 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Kaman worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,012,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaman by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 7.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kaman Trading Down 1.4 %
KAMN opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.17. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $46.50.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
