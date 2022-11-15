William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 292,055 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,954. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

