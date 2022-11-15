William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.90% of AxoGen worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in AxoGen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Trading Down 5.9 %

AXGN stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AxoGen

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.