William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,764 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,885,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 562,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

