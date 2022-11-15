William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,560 Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $566.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of -0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

