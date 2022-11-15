William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,383 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.86% of American Software worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in American Software by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in American Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 159,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

American Software stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.18 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.88. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

