William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,185,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAX opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.86%.

PAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

