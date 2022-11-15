William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,393,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $1,640,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

