Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,242 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,355 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HASI opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

