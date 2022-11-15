Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $152.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

