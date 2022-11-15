William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,408 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 254,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,026 shares of company stock worth $830,397. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.