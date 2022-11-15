Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 142.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eversource Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ES opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

