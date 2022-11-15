Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,053,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,037,000 after purchasing an additional 443,100 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTD opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.