Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 5,230 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Genmab A/S to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.79.

Shares of GMAB opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

