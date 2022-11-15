William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505,970 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

