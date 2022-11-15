Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,640 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.