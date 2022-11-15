Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,640 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.