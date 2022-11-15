Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Builders FirstSource

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

