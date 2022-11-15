Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

