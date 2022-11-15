iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

