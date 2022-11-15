Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 180.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.53.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $638.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.81.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

