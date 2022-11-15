Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 29,566 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,476,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,020,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $52.22.

