Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

