Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,995 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,141. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $218.12 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $241.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

