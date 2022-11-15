Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,470 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

