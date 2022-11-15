Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 33,220 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.