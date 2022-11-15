Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,705. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,562.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

