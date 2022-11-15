Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after buying an additional 102,081 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after acquiring an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $187.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

