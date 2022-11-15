Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 352.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.68) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

