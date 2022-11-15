Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000.

LCTU stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

