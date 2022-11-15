Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,458 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

