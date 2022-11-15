Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,198 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIS opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

