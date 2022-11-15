Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,227 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.79) to €65.00 ($67.01) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.