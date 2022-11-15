Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

