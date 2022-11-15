Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after buying an additional 6,575,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

