Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner Price Performance

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,192,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $334.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.13. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $346.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.