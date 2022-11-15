Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.2 %

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

EMN stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.