SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

