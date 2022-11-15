The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,642,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232,121 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

