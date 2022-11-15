Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 940.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,054 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Shares of OXY opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.