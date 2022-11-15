Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,051 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of ODFL opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

