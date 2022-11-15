Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 798,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,097,000 after acquiring an additional 324,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $698.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

