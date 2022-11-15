WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,354 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 984,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,440,000 after purchasing an additional 110,694 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.