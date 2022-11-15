Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

Barnes Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,033.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Barnes Group news, CFO Julie K. Streich purchased 8,100 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.56 per share, with a total value of $304,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,467. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.