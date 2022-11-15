Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Heska by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Heska by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $189.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

