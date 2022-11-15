Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CAR opened at $235.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 51.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

