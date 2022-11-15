Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Hydro One Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $28.29.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hydro One (HRNNF)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.