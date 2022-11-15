Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hydro One Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

