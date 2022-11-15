Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research report issued on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
