Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MiNK Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
